Clear

Video released in Iowa City shooting

Authorities say suspect rammed his truck into equipment before officers fired.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released surveillance video showing a suspect violently ramming a truck into equipment at an Iowa City business lot before police officers shoot him.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness ruled that two officers were justified in firing their weapons May 9 at Michael Cintron-Caceres, who was shot in both shoulders but survived.

Lyness says officers who were inside the fenced-in lot rightly believed their lives were in danger. She says they were at risk of being hit by the truck or crushed by the equipment he was ramming into.

Cintron-Caceres was an armed robbery suspect who was on probation . Early May 9, he fled from officers who were investigating burglaries at two businesses.

Officers chased him into the Big 10 Rentals lot, where he was found on the floor of a Ford F-450 truck. Instead of complying with officers, he got into the driver's seat and started the vehicle before repeatedly ramming into a larger trailer and other equipment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vacant home catches fire in Freeborn County

Image

Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

Image

Hayfield vs. Sacred Heart

Image

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

Getting a ticket isn't so bad!

Image

Delivering hope to Ronald McDonald House

Image

Avoid the summer slide

Image

Zumbro River Watershed plan released

Image

Home safety kits

Image

Tornado cleanup at the fairgrounds

Community Events