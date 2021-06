ROCHESTER, Minn. - The old AMPI plant suffered around $3,000 in damage after a break-in on Saturday.

Police said Matthew Tlougan is facing burglary and drug charges for his involvement.

Management received an alert that there was a motion detected on one of the cameras.

Tlougan was located Sunday in the 300 block of 6th Ave. SE. and admitted to breaking into the building, police said.