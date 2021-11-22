Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar spinoff Sorellina's coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Nadia and Jordan Victoria of Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar will soon have their own restaurant, Sorellina's, in south Rochester after the purchase of the former Associated Bank for $1.75 million from Apache Mall.

The cousins said the spinoff restaurant will still feature signature dishes from Victoria's but will also include new menu items.

Nadia and Jordan told KIMT that the new storefront will have outdoor seating that caters to Med City community members taking a stroll along the Zumbro River.

Jordan said renovations are expected to be underway within the next few days.

Nadia and Jordan said Rochester residents can expect the restaurant to be opened in the spring of 2022.