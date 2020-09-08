Victims give chase to vehicle after gun-point robbery in Rochester; 4 taken into custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple juveniles were taken into custody after an alleged gun-point robbery that ended with a vehicle crashing and suspects fleeing on foot.

Police said it happened Sunday night at Quarry Hill West in the parking lot when a male, 21, and a female, 22, were sitting in a vehicle.

After being approached twice, a while male returned to the vehicle with a shotgun and pointed it at the victims and demanded items from the car.

The suspect vehicle, which had five occupants, including at least four juveniles, fled the scene but the victims followed the car.

The suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of 14th St NE and 11th Ave. NE and caught fire.

Four of the five suspects were taken into custody and were released back to their parents. Four of the five people (2 females and 3 males) were from Rochester. The other is from Oronoco.