Victim in Tuesday's Rochester's vehicle vs. pedestrian crash is special-needs man well known in community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A special-needs man who is well known in the Rochester community has been identified as a person injured after being struck by a car on Tuesday.

The victim, 60-year-old Ricky Tomfohrde, of Rochester, is now listed in serious condition after being in critical condition after the accident Tuesday morning.

Tomfohrde takes care of the men's locker room at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center and is well-liked in the community, authorities said.

Police said he was walking to work Tuesday morning on his regular path when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Darlene Barth. Barth was not injured.

Police called Tomfohrde "very sweet" and said he is "well-liked" by many in the community.

The crash happened at 5:43 a.m. on 7th St. NW and 6th Ave. when a vehicle traveling east struck a male who was on the street.