Victim in Tuesday's Rochester's vehicle vs. pedestrian crash is special-needs man well known in community

Authorities were on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday, March 3, in Rochester. KIMT photo.

The victim, 60-year-old Ricky Tomfohrde, of Rochester, is now listed in serious condition after being in critical condition after the accident Tuesday morning.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 9:41 AM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 9:47 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A special-needs man who is well known in the Rochester community has been identified as a person injured after being struck by a car on Tuesday.

Tomfohrde takes care of the men's locker room at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center and is well-liked in the community, authorities said. 

Police said he was walking to work Tuesday morning on his regular path when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Darlene Barth. Barth was not injured.

Police called Tomfohrde "very sweet" and said he is "well-liked" by many in the community.

The crash happened at 5:43 a.m. on 7th St. NW and 6th Ave. when a vehicle traveling east struck a male who was on the street.

