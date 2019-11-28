RPD: Man found covered in blood, assault charges filed

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Officers say they responded to a report of a man standing in his garage in boxer shorts covered in blood.

Police say, it all happened Wednesday afternoon at 4:42 at Gemini Drive NW. When officers arrived they say they learned 46-year-old Tood McIntyre was involved in a domestic assault.

Officers say, the victim was scared of McIntyre, so she went into a bathroom. McIntyre broke through the bathroom door and started assaulting her. When she was unable to get away, she grabbed a hair dryer and hit McIntyer in the head to get him to stop. That's why he was bleeding.

The victim suffered injuries from the assault by McIntyer. She did not seek medical attention.

Police say, McIntyer was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. While at St. Mary’s, McIntyre threw his blood soaked bandages at police and other emergency staff. After he was medically cleared, he was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He's facing Felony Domestic Assault charges.