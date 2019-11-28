Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

RPD: Man found covered in blood, assault charges filed

Victim hits man with hair dryer in self defense

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 11:23 AM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:52 AM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Officers say they responded to a report of a man standing in his garage in boxer shorts covered in blood.

Police say, it all happened Wednesday afternoon at 4:42 at Gemini Drive NW. When officers arrived they say they learned 46-year-old Tood McIntyre was involved in a domestic assault. 

Officers say, the victim was scared of McIntyre, so she went into a bathroom. McIntyre broke through the bathroom door and started assaulting her. When she was unable to get away, she grabbed a hair dryer and hit McIntyer in the head to get him to stop. That's why he was bleeding.

The victim suffered injuries from the assault by McIntyer. She did not seek medical attention.

Police say, McIntyer was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. While at St. Mary’s, McIntyre threw his blood soaked bandages at police and other emergency staff. After he was medically cleared, he was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He's facing Felony Domestic Assault charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another storm heads to the Midwest

Image

"I Wanna Drive the Zamboni"

Image

SAW: Hope Dudycha

Image

Community Kitchen Meal

Image

Dealing with holiday travel

Image

Help needed for shoveling for seniors

Image

Staying safe on the winter roads

Image

Dangerous winter driving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/27

Community Events