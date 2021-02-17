Victim and suspect identified in Wright County fatal stabbing at Prestage Foods

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa - A 26-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was stabbed and killed inside an employee locker room Tuesday at Prestage Foods.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wayne Smith, 50, of Fort Dodge, was killed and Lukouxs Brown, 26, of Fort Dodge, has been charged with his death.

Authorities were called to the processing plant at 5:42 a.m. after a report of a stabbing. Deputies responded and located the deceased individual inside the locker room area.

"The victim and suspect, both employees of Prestage Foods, have been identified. The exact nature of their relationship is under investigation," authorities said.