Victim Services talks about finding closure after defendants death

ROCHESTER, Minn- Olmsted county attorney Mark Ostrem says when a suspect of defendant passes away the criminal case dies with them. So how does a victim get justice?

Laura Sutherland is with Victim Services in Olmsted County. She says victims often find it difficult to come forward in cases of sexual misconduct. So when an alleged offender commits suicide, the victim who built up the nerve to speak out can feel robbed of justice. Sutherland suggests such a victim might benefit and find closure through a support group.

"I think one of the great beauties of support groups is it lets you know that you're not alone,” said Sutherland. “It really is meant to be a safe space for victims to process all the many different feelings that they might be experiencing."

If you're experiencing sexual violence and need resources and support call 507 328-7270.