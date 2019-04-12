Clear
BREAKING NEWS: A man is in custody after witnesses say he threw a child from a third floor Mall of America balcony Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vice President tours Iowa and Nebraska areas devastated by flooding

State officials estimate roughly $3 billion in damage.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 2:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is touring areas in Iowa and Nebraska devastated during last month's flooding.

Pence was joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst in touring an area around Pacific Junction, a community in southwest Iowa where floodwaters still prevent some residents from returning home more than three weeks after the flooding began.

Iowa officials have estimated the March flooding caused $1.6 billion in damage in the state. Pence last month toured areas swamped by floodwaters in Nebraska , where state officials estimate nearly $1.4 billion in damage and losses.

Democratic presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also was in southwest Iowa on Friday. He toured the flooded town of Hamburg.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking a much drier (and sunnier) weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some Lingering Impacts From a Strong System

Image

Bulls' associate coach moves to NAHL

Image

State champ gymnasts prepare for regionals

Image

Minnesota Mat Top 100

Image

Roof ripped off building

Image

Local women live lifelong dream as Mayo Clinic Pilots

Image

Travel not advised on gravel roads

Image

What's up with the snow?

Image

Hand free bill moves forward

Image

Hyatt Place groundbreaking

Community Events