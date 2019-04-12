PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is touring areas in Iowa and Nebraska devastated during last month's flooding.
Pence was joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst in touring an area around Pacific Junction, a community in southwest Iowa where floodwaters still prevent some residents from returning home more than three weeks after the flooding began.
Iowa officials have estimated the March flooding caused $1.6 billion in damage in the state. Pence last month toured areas swamped by floodwaters in Nebraska , where state officials estimate nearly $1.4 billion in damage and losses.
Democratic presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also was in southwest Iowa on Friday. He toured the flooded town of Hamburg.
Related Content
- Vice President tours Iowa and Nebraska areas devastated by flooding
- Vice President to talk taxes in Iowa
- Two men find a fridge full of ice-cold beers in Nebraska flooding devastation
- Flooding costs Nebraska $1.4B in losses, damages
- North Iowans looking to help flood victims in Nebraska, western Iowa
- Ex-Iowa football coach guilty of boy's assault in Nebraska
- Bohannon, No. 25 Iowa beat No. 24 Nebraska 93-84
- AP source: Nebraska hires former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg
- Iowa man arrested in slayings of 2 people in Nebraska
- Relatives of Iowa man charged in golfer's death 'devastated'