Vice President arrives in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Air Force 2 touched down in Mason City at 10:49 am Tuesday, bringing Vice President Mike Pence to North Iowa.

The Vice President was welcomed by Governor Kim Reynolds, her husband Kevin, and State Senator Randy Feenstra. The Vice President and Governor then traveled to Sally’s Restaurant in Forest City for lunch.

KIMT reporter Nick Kruszalnicki says every intersection along the way was blocked off by law enforcement and there were a few folks on the side of the road taking pictures.

Vice President Pence is scheduled to tour Winnebago Industries this afternoon and give a speech to the employees. He is being accompanied on this trip by Jim Mullen, the Acting Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.