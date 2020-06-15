Vice President to speak at Winnebago Industries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will travel to Iowa to meet with Republican Governor Kim Reynolds.

The vice president also plans to tour recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries and give an address to its employees on Tuesday.

This will be Pence's second trip to Iowa in as many months. In early May, Pence visited the Des Moines area to meet with Reynolds during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Pence also spoke to a group of faith leaders in Iowa about resuming religious services as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Further details about the Vice President's visit to North Iowa are expected to be released.