Vice President talks about his trip to Iowa in one-on-one interview

After a lunch with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Vice President Mike Pence took some time to chat with KIMT News 3's Nick Kruszalnicki about his visit to the Hawkeye state.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 8:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

FOREST CITY, Iowa - It was definitely not a quiet day in North Iowa as Vice President Mike Pence covered a lot of ground between Mason City and Forest City.  He had lunch with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds then toured and gave a speech at Winnebago Industries.

"As we see Iowa and states across the country opening up again, I'm excited to be at the Winnebago plant, to really congratulate a community that has stepped up and been there for their neighbors and friends and is helping us to open up America," said the Vice President.

Pence mentioned Iowa has been a real success story when it comes to jumpstarting the economy after the coronavirus shutdowns.  He was also quick to point out that he worked across party lines to secure help for families and small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

"We worked with Congress on a bipartisan basis to make sure that businesses like those here in Forest City had the support to keep people on the payroll and that families had direct benefits," he said.

KIMT News 3's Nick Kruszalnicki also asked the VP why he chose to come to Iowa so shortly after his last visit.  Back in April, he made stops in Urbandale and Des Moines.

He says Winnebago asked him to tour the facilities.

"This is an industry i'm very familiar with. Winnebago actually has an operation in my home state of Indiana as well. One of the exciting things about us opening up America again is people are starting to travel America," said Vice President Pence.

Another topic of discussion, the election in November.  The VP has high hopes loyal Hawkeye voters will help keep the Trump administration in D.C. for another four years.

"We're confident that Iowa will support this President again in 2020 and we're going to go right back to work advancing those common sense conservative policies that had America growing stronger, America growing more secure."

