Vice President and wife to campaign in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for President Donald Trump next month in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign announced Friday that Pence and his wife Karen will appear March 5 in Onalaska, Wisconsin. The couple will visit St. Paul the same day.

The visit will come just two days after Minnesota holds its presidential primary as part of Super Tuesday.

The "Keep America Great" event with Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will start at 5 pm in the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront. For tickets, click here.