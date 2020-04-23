Vice President Pence to make stop in Rochester in midst of coronavirus fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday as the country continues to battle the coronavirus.

Pence will tour the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment.

He will also engage with personnel, according to a press release.

Mayo Clinic, one of the nation's top healthcare facilities, has been on the front line of the country's battle with the virus that has brought much of the nation to a standstill.

