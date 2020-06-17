Vice President Mike Pence tours Winnebago Industries

FOREST CITY, Iowa - During Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Winnebago Industries on Tuesday, he spoke about great strides made by state and federal governments to reopen the economy after months of being at a virtual standstill.

"It is great to be back in the Hawkeye State, as this state makes a transition to greatness."

During the visit, the Vice President toured around the company's main assembly building, along with Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa State Senator Randy Feenstra, and commended the company's temporary shift to making face shields, as well as being able to restart full production again about a month and a half ago.

"I know you had to shut down, but you opened right back up, you put people back to work, and you got America back on the road."

During a speech with employees, Pence touched on the efforts to get the economy moving again, including a 2.2 million person bump in full-time workers according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a 17.7% increase in retail sales according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which lead to a rousing round of applause.

"Recovery is on. We're going to make the economy strong again, I promise you."