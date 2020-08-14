Veterinarians are seeing an increase in pets

ROCHESTER, Minn-Veterinarians are busier than ever. A veterinarian web service tracked the financial data of close to 3,000 clinics, finding revenue last month was up 18 percent over the previous year.

"We see many more visits for rather small but urgent matters," said Dr. Brad Treder.

Dr. Brad Treder has been a veterinarian for 30 years. Lately, on his days off, he's been coming into the office to play catch up.

Treder says during the peak of the pandemic; many clients put off routine veterinary care and grooming. He attributes the surge in veterinary visits now to that trend.

"So we see pets with skin irritation, matting, hair masses all clumped and irritated skin, said Treder. So this is because they weren't getting their regular grooming. So there were some impacts on the animals due to the stay at home order."

Treder says they are seeing new clients come in the doors.

"People are feeling the stress of being more homebound. They're pursuing the comfort of an animal,” said Treder. “In addition to what they may already have in their family. So adoptions are up, and we are seeing new puppies and adopted adult puppies too."

Treder says his office is caring for roughly 200 pets a week.