Is it safe to vaccinate your pet at home?

ROCHESTER, Minn- It's the time of year where many are getting their shots ahead of peak flu season. In addition to vaccinating yourself, a local veterinarian is recommending to get your pets vaccinated as well.

While it might be convenient to do it from your home Dr. Brad Treder claims it isn't the best option.

"There's a certain degree of risk when that person takes that vaccine," explained Dr. Treder, a veterinarian at Northern Valley Animal Clinic. "Vaccines are very sensitive."

Some of the risk pet owners face when vaccinating their pets from home include having it arrive on time, making sure it's effective, reputable, handled safely, and purchasing more than they need.

"For the most part, the vaccine is one part of the pet's health," said Treder.

All vaccines for pets can be purchased legally except for rabies, which requires a veterinarian to witness or administer, due to public health reasons according to Treder.

Anyone interested in getting their pets vaccinated at Northern Valley Animal Clinic is encouraged to make an appointment.