Veterans suicide awareness walk takes place in Albert Lea

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 8:11 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 8:26 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The numbers are alarming.

A new report from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows at least 60,000 veterans died by suicide between 2008 and 2017. Numbers like that is why organizations across the country are hosting walks for awareness and prevention. Tuesday the Albert Lea Veterans Affair Clinic held a 20-minute walk to highlight the fact that 20 veterans die a day.

Tonya Dallman has worked at the Albert Lea VA Clinic for close to a decade.

She is one of the organizers behind the walk. She says mental health issues are something communities need to address. She says prevention is key when it comes to suicide.

"It takes more courage to ask for help than to suffer in silence,” Dallman said. “ We know people are suffering we want to help them and we want them to know that it's a safe place to come here and ask for help we are not the last resort."

