Veterans of Foreign Wars hold 20 year remembrance ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This morning, on the 20th anniversary of September 11th, members of the Rochester community gathered outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215 to remember those we lost and remember that we are one nation.

The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, State Troopers, Mayo Clinic, and Honor Guards stood shoulder to shoulder as the American flag was put to half-mast.

Standing and saluting for those who no longer can.

Captain Ryan Ostreng of the Rochester Fire Department uses today to remember the men and women of the services who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Ostreng could have never imagined that one, foreign word to him at the time would cause so much tragedy.

"I got into the fire service in 1995 and terrorism was something that you maybe talked about," said Ostreng. "Now, it's definitely something we more prepare for."

VFW Member and Army Veteran Lyle Duxbury recalls turning on the television 20 years ago to watch the attacks unfold - angry, sad, scared.

But, Duxbury remembers the day after the attacks just as well.

"And then on September 12th, when America came together as one country again, the pride was amazing," said Duxbury. "I wish our country would come back together again. I mean, I'd hate to see another attack. This country needs to quit being divided. We need to be one country - under God."