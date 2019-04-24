Clear
Veterans listening session

Veterans in Rochester are making their voices and opinions heard.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 11:56 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Veterans in Rochester are getting the chance to have their voices and opinions shared.
It’s all thanks to a sort of series Olmsted County is doing in an effort to hear the voices of underrepresented community members.

They’ve held forums with senior citizens, the LGBTQ community, Rochester Public Schools students, and now veterans.
It was an opportunity for them to share how they’re feeling about several different things in the Rochester community.

From health care, to community inclusivity, it was an open dialogue with several representatives from the city and county.


The points from all of the forums will be analyzed through May and then compiled into one larger Community Health Needs Assessment which will come out in October.

Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
