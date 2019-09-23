Veterans learn about changes to VA

OSAGE, Iowa - Representatives from the VA locations in Mason City and Des Moines met at the American Legion in Osage to talk about changes to the VA.

The biggest reform coming to the VA is in the form of the Mission Act, which hopes to streamline processes and make it easier for rural veterans to get access to the health care they need.

One veteran who spoke to KIMT News 3 said he was satisfied with the information he got at the meeting and he is glad that the VA is taking steps to make things easier for veterans.