Veterans court treatment program begins to make a difference

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An update on a less than year old court program that's looking to provide troubled veteran offenders with the help and resources they need to live in our communities.

The Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court is just starting to make a difference in 11 counties including Mower and Olmsted.

Veterans Court is meant to be a problem solving court for U.S. military veterans charged with misdemeanor or felony offenses but are also facing some serious issues like addiction, mental illness or co-occurring disorders.

Director of Mower County Corrections Steve King explained, "Offenders that come to us for probation services after a conviction for an offense are eligible to sign on, volunteer into this Veterans Court."

Funded through a federal grant the Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court aims to increase treatment compliance, improve access to benefits and services as well as improve family relationships for veterans who have committed crimes.

"If we can get ahead of the underlying issues of mental health or chemical dependency issues we can really take care of a lot of the domestic assaults down the road or the DUI's down the road and really help the person live a productive life," added King.

Court coordinator Preston Selleck says veteran offenders are more willing to work and participate in the program since many veteran treatment court team members are veterans themselves.

Selleck explained, "We find it very beneficial working with vets that we have that commonality and are able to kind of access more things that they're willing to give us than they would with normal civilians."

Upon the completion of veterans court participants are given a certificate and then depending on the sentencing options of the court some cases are either reduced or dismissed.

The Third Judicial District can accept up to 30 veteran offenders. Right now there are 16 actively taking part in the program with another four pending.