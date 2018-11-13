Clear

Veterans come together in Rochester

Those in attendance say events like these allow them to pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Veteran's day is a day to honor those who've fought for this country. Some giving the ultimate sacrifice, today people gathered to thank veterans who are still here and to pay respect to those who are gone.
Today is a day for people like Stanley Whiting to educate younger veterans and future military members.
Whiting's a 94-year-old veteran who served in WWII and the Korean War.
He tells me that the history books don't fully depict what veterans went through.

“It's an honor to myself and the rest of the veterans to let people know what their past history is,” said Whiting

He says his time overseas taught him how to fully appreciate his freedom, something he doesn't want younger generations to take for granted.

