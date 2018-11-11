Veterans and current members of the military get certified to conceal and carry

ROCHESTER, Minn. - SALUTE Southern Minnesota hosted a free conceal and carry class for veterans and people currently serving in the military.

SALUTE'S "primary mission is to work with underemployed veterans, making connections with employers, and just getting them into a career," explains co-chair Nate Cunningham.

At Coyote Creek Gun and Archery, the group went through classroom training before hitting the gun range to practice firing a hand gun.

"Like a lot of people here, we want the opportunity to be able to protect ourselves and our family members if the need arises so just another way to make sure we're protected," says SALUTE's mentoring chair Dan Wagner, who also took the class himself on Saturday.

The goal of the permit to carry class is to engage and network with veterans. "We thought it would add value to the veterans so it was something that we could engage them with to bring them in, because post 9-11 veterans aren't the type of people that go out and come to you asking for help," adds SALUTE co-chair Anthony Bushman.

The class was put on with the help of Coyote Creek, Realty Edge, and other community partners and contributors.