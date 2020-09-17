Veterans Restorative Justice Act aims to help veterans stay out of jail

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Minnesota Senate on Friday approved The Veterans Restorative Justice Act. Veterans that commit low level crimes might be able to get probation and treatment over jail time.The Veterans Restorative Justice Act, much like successful drug courts, will provide options for sentencing courts to create positive outcomes for veterans suffering with service-connected PTSD, TBI, substance abuse or mental health conditions. Sentor Carla Nelson says this bill is important to the well-being of veterans.

“Veterans are willing to stand in harm’s way to protect our freedoms. We must stand tall with them when they come home,” said Sen. Nelson. “Rather than jail time for lower-level crimes, we have a duty to help them get treatment and get back on a path toward a better life. This is a victory for all Minnesota veterans.”

The Senate approved the same bill in the August special session as well, but it did not pass the House at that time. The bill has since passed in the house during Septembers special session.