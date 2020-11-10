Veterans Day may look a little different because of the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Veterans Day may look a little different this year because of the pandemic.

The VFW tells KIMT News 3 they want to make sure the veterans are remembered and honored.

A free meal will be provided for veterans by the VFW.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, so masks and social distancing are required.

"Even though they may not be in a parade or they may not go anywhere, they may just be sitting at home by themselves, the community still appreciates them. And that's what matters," says Michael Nelson, the Quartermaster's Assistant for VFW.

A reservation is necessary for the breakfast this morning, but the VFW will be serving food to veterans until 7 p.m. tonight.