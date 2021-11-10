Veterans Day events in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 News - Here is a list of Veterans Day ceremonies and events for November 11, 2021.

IOWA

Charles City Middle School Gym – 10 am

Crestwood High School Gym - 8:20 am

Mason City Central Park – 10:30 am

Mason City, NIACC forum – 2:30 to 4:30 pm

Osage, Mitchell County Republicans rally at CRC Events Center – 6:30 pm

Riceville Community School Gymnasium – 9 am

St. Ansgar Middle School – 9 am

West Fork south gym in Sheffield - 8:30 am

MINNESOTA

Adams Southland Gym – 9 am

Austin, Pacelli Catholic Schools All Saints Arena Gym – 1:15 pm

Grand Meadow High School – 7:45 am breakfast, 8:20 am program

LeRoy-Ostrander Big Gym – 9 am

Pacelli Catholic Schools Austin

Rochester International Event Center – 10:30 am

Triton Elementary East Gym – 9 am

Wykoff Veterans Memorial Park – 11 am