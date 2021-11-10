Veterans Day events in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 News - Here is a list of Veterans Day ceremonies and events for November 11, 2021.
IOWA
Charles City Middle School Gym – 10 am
Crestwood High School Gym - 8:20 am
Mason City Central Park – 10:30 am
Mason City, NIACC forum – 2:30 to 4:30 pm
Osage, Mitchell County Republicans rally at CRC Events Center – 6:30 pm
Riceville Community School Gymnasium – 9 am
St. Ansgar Middle School – 9 am
West Fork south gym in Sheffield - 8:30 am
MINNESOTA
Adams Southland Gym – 9 am
Austin, Pacelli Catholic Schools All Saints Arena Gym – 1:15 pm
Grand Meadow High School – 7:45 am breakfast, 8:20 am program
LeRoy-Ostrander Big Gym – 9 am
Pacelli Catholic Schools Austin
Rochester International Event Center – 10:30 am
Triton Elementary East Gym – 9 am
Wykoff Veterans Memorial Park – 11 am