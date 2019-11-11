Mason City Veterans Day ceremony today

MASON CITY, Iowa - Today is Veterans Day, a day to honor and say thank you to the men and women who serve our country.

Mason City will be hosting their programming tomorrow morning at 10, beginning at Central Park, before heading to the All Veterans Center for a presentation. Before the ceremony gets underway, Main Street Mason City and volunteers will be planting 250 flags in front of the memorial at around 9:15.

Marlene Waggoner and Nancy Nelson with Main Street Mason City say the ceremony means something personal to them.

"My Dad was second shift at Normandy beach," Nelson says.

"I have two uncles that are still living that both served and I have family members who have passed who are military too that are on the markers here," Waggoner says.

It's the first year the organization is helping in the ceremony, and they want to continue to be a part of it for years to come.

"We wanted to be more active in the community, we want to show our respects to the veterans that are active and not, and the families, and we wanted to be a part of downtown."