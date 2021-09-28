Ventura man sentenced for robbing gas station with a sword

ALGONA, Iowa – Robbing a gas station with a sword is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Nicholas John Rosenstiel, 40 of Ventura, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Law enforcement says Rosenstiel entered the gas station on W Main Street in Wesley on December 17, 2019, armed with a sword and wearing a mask. Rosenstiel was accused of demanding money from the clerk and getting away with around $200 in cash. He was arrested on December 20, 2019.

Rosenstiel was initially charged with first-degree robbery, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, but accepted a plea deal for a lesser offense.