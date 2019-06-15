Ventura man sentenced for hammer attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer is sentenced.
Eric Allen Young, 39 of Ventura, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for a November 15, 2018, incident where law enforcement says Young choked a woman until she passed out, then hit her with a hammer.
Young’s sentence is two days in jail and a $315 fine.
