Ventura man pleads not guilty to robbing gas station with a sword

ALGONA, Iowa – A Ventura man is pleading not guilty to an armed robbery in Kossuth County.

Nicholas John Rosenstiel, 38, is charged with one count of 1st degree robbery. He’s accused of entering the gas station on W Main Street in Wesley on December 17 wearing a mask and armed with a sword. Investigators say Rosenstiel demanded money from the clerk and got away with around $200 in cash.

Court documents state Rosenstiel was charged on December 19 and arrested a day later. He pleaded not guilty on Monday and his trial is scheduled to start on February 11, 2020.

1st degree robbery is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.