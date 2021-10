FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. - A 24-year-old Ventura man was injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 22 when a vehicle driven by Gerard Faton, 24, of Ventura, veered to avoid hitting a turning vehicle at an intersection.

Airbags were deployed and Faton was taken to MCHS-Albert Lea for non-life-threatening injuries. Faton was wearing a seatbelt.