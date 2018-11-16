Ventura man accused of striking woman with a hammer

VENTURA, Iowa - A Ventura man is accused of striking a woman with a hammer.

Eric Young, 38, has been charged with domestic abuse assault/impeding flow of air/blood after an alleged incident Thursday in the 2300 block of 220th St.

Authorities say Young applied pressure to the throat or neck of the victim before she was caused to pass out. At that time, the victim was struck with a hammer, according to court documents.