VENTURA, Iowa - A Ventura man is accused of striking a woman with a hammer.
Eric Young, 38, has been charged with domestic abuse assault/impeding flow of air/blood after an alleged incident Thursday in the 2300 block of 220th St.
Authorities say Young applied pressure to the throat or neck of the victim before she was caused to pass out. At that time, the victim was struck with a hammer, according to court documents.
Related Content
- Ventura man accused of striking woman with a hammer
- Ventura woman pleads guilty to dealing meth
- Ventura settles "American Sniper" lawsuit
- Incident in Ventura leads to felony domestic abuse charge for woman
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura high school wins architecture competition
- Sheriff: Ventura fire truck involved in rollover accident
- Police: Man attacks woman with knife, hammer after social media dispute in southern MN
- Rochester police: Man attacks family members with hammer
- Hammer, knives wielded in Iowa family's fight
- Rochester man accused of beating a woman
Scroll for more content...