Ventura man accused of multiple lottery ticket thefts

VENTURA, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is being held on $35,000 bond for cashing stolen lottery tickets.

Richard Lee Pierce, 39 of Ventura, was picked up on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on one count of forgery and six counts of theft of lottery tickets.

Law enforcement says Pierce worked with a “known associate” to buy lottery tickets using bad checks and then cashing those tickets for their prize money. Court documents state the crimes happened at the Ventura Mark in Ventura in July.

A criminal complaint against Pierce was filed on Friday and he was arrested Monday.