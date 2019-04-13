Ventura church congregation gathers to cover damaged roof

VENTURA, Iowa – While many are dealing with power outages across the viewing area, others are dealing with property damage. One of the places dealing with the aftermath of this week’s wind – the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura.

“I think the plan is hopefully Monday or Tuesday we'll be able to start getting some actual shingles on here,” Pastor Jesse Burns told KIMT.

Burns is referring to the roof on the parsonage owned by the church. He also says this is just the beginning of the clean-up process.

“With the winds on Thursday, a whole bunch of shingles got blown off and so the congregation has come together and come out to get the roof batten down before we get some more moisture here,” Burns added.

Austin Richardson was one of the congregation members that spent his afternoon helping on the roof in various ways.

“We cleaned up the old shingles - we tore them off the roof... not tore them all off the roof but the scraps and stuff, and then we helped screw down boards to the tarp,” Richardson said.

Pastor Burns said it was a great feeling to see the church body come together like this.

“It's wonderful, it's not surprising. This congregation is full of loving, caring people. They've done so much to take care of us and it's really encouraging to see everybody come together in a time like this,” said Burns.

The tarps are a temporary fix until insurance adjusters can arrive early this week to evaluate the damage before installing new shingles.