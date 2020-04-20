Ventura butcher shop sees more business over packing plant COVID-19 cases

VENTURA, Iowa - What's old is new again, as people are avoiding the crowds at the supermarket and turning to the local butcher shop to buy meat.

North Iowa's Ventura Locker has noticed the momentum picking up at their shop. The store has been working with local farmers to source their meats. While the walk-in protion of the business is closed, owner Jeremy Moorehead says he's had long days keeping up with the demand.

"Business has been crazy. We're usually kind of slow this time of year, but the phones have been ringing off the wall," said Moorehead.

He also says many of his customers are concerned COVID-19 outbreaks at meat packing facilities are going to drive up prices and weaken supplies. Most of his patrons have been buying anything from half to whole hogs and quarter to half sides of beef.