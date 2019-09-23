MASON CITY, Iowa – A vehicular homicide trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District court.
Brandon Kellar, 41 of Mason City is charged with homicide by vehicle by OWI and homicide by vehicle by reckless driving. Police say Keller was under the influence when he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on September 28, 2018, in the 200 block of 15th Street SE.
A passenger on Kellar’s motorcycle, Shawn True, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Authorities allege Kellar’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit at the time of the collision.
Kellar has pleaded not guilty. His trial is tentatively scheduled to last seven days.
Related Content
- Vehicular homicide trial to start Tuesday in Mason City
- Road closure starts Tuesday in Mason City
- Northwest Iowa woman charged with 2 counts of vehicular homicide
- Criminal vehicular homicide charge in Fillmore County collision
- Mason City murder trial is postponed
- Separate trials for Mason City duo
- Meth trials set for Mason City duo
- Mason City murder trial delayed again
- Trial set in Mason City car chase
- Mason City road closure to start Monday
Scroll for more content...