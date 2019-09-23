Vehicular homicide trial to start Tuesday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A vehicular homicide trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District court.

Brandon Kellar, 41 of Mason City is charged with homicide by vehicle by OWI and homicide by vehicle by reckless driving. Police say Keller was under the influence when he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on September 28, 2018, in the 200 block of 15th Street SE.

A passenger on Kellar’s motorcycle, Shawn True, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Authorities allege Kellar’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit at the time of the collision.

Kellar has pleaded not guilty. His trial is tentatively scheduled to last seven days.