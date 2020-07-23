Vehicular homicide trial rescheduled in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A new trial date has been set in a deadly Mower County collision.

Christopher Robert Stewart, 32 of Lansing, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of DWI, driving after revocation, and 5th degree drug possession.

Authorities say he crashed into the pickup truck driven by William Regner, 89 of Austin, on May 9, 2019. Regner was killed in the collision, which happened at the intersection of County Road 28 and County Road 29. Investigators say they found marijuana in Stewart’s vehicle and that a lab test showed amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC in Stewart’s blood at the time of the crash.

Stewart had been scheduled to stand trial in March but that put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. His trial is now set to begin on September 14.