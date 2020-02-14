Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Fillmore County

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hurt in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash.
The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ingot Street and County Road 11.
One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't known.
The crash is under investigation. The sheriff's office says it expects to have more information later today.
