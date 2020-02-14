Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning - Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Fillmore County

The crash is still under investigation.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 6:25 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hurt in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ingot Street and County Road 11.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't known.

The crash is under investigation. The sheriff's office says it expects to have more information later today.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -34°
Albert Lea
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -17°
Charles City
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -33°
Rochester
Clear
-21° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -43°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temperatures set to rebound

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Image

Britt opens warming shelter in City Hall

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13

Community Events