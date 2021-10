ROCHESTER, Minn. - Incidents of vehicle tampering and thefts have more than doubled over the course of the last year.

RPD said it took 65 incident reports this month of vehicles being tampered with or having items stolen from.

That is compared to 29 from all of October a year ago. The thefts are occurring in all areas of the city but an increase is being seen in underground garage facilities, mostly in the downtown area.