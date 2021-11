OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in Olmsted County are trying to track down who is responsible for stealing a generator from a hunting cabin.

The theft report was taken Sunday from the 6900 block of County Rd. 139 SE.

The generator, valued at $2,000, was a black max 7000 watt with a Honda electric engine.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a blue Dodge Ram pickup leaving the scene. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled eastbound and the pursuit was called off.