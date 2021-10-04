Vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Worth Co. results in gun, drug crimes

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A report of a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Worth County resulted in drug and gun crimes.

Lucas Farris, 27, of Hanlontown, is facing charges of a felony in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (third or subsequent offense).

The sheriff's office said a vehicle was located Saturday at the railroad tracks near Wheelerwood Ave. and 355th St.

The driver had a hard time standing still prior to the vehicle being removed. Then Farris told authorities that he had a loaded 9mm Glock 26 in the center console. Baggies that contained methamphetamine were also found.

He's being held in the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond.

