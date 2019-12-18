Vehicle stuck in snow leads to Cerro Gordo Co. child endangerment, OWI charges

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A vehicle becoming stuck in the snow led authorities to charge a Minnesota man with child endangerment and OWI.

John Geiger, of Sartell, Minnesota, was arrested Tuesday night at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. after a vehicle was located in the ditch.

Geiger allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and had a BAC of .211, according to court documents, with a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.

He was also charged with possession of marijuana.