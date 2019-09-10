Vehicle smashes through apartment garages in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A vehicle smashed into Timberland Apartments Monday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department says it crashed through a garage structure around 7 pm and came to rest on the property adjacent to the apartments in the 1500 block of 41st Street NW. No one was injured in the accident.

The Rochester Fire Department's Structural Collapse Team shored up the damaged section of the building after the storm passed through Monday night, mking at section of the building temporarily safe.

Three garage units and their contents were damaged in the crash. Rochester police are investigating the cause of the accident.