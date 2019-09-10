Clear

Vehicle smashes through apartment garages in Rochester

Police investigating what happened.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 9:52 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A vehicle smashed into Timberland Apartments Monday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department says it crashed through a garage structure around 7 pm and came to rest on the property adjacent to the apartments in the 1500 block of 41st Street NW. No one was injured in the accident.

The Rochester Fire Department's Structural Collapse Team shored up the damaged section of the building after the storm passed through Monday night, mking at section of the building temporarily safe.

Three garage units and their contents were damaged in the crash. Rochester police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Image

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a hot and humid day with more storms on the way

Image

PM weather forecast

Image

Monday volleyball highlights

Image

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Image

RCTC ranks first in the nation

Image

Ladies turn 100 and 101

Image

Tax Levy Budget

Community Events