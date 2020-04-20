Vehicle damaged during Sunday night shooting in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A reported shooting Sunday night resulted in a vehicle being damaged.

Authorities said it happened Sunday night at 11:30 in the 700 block of 55th St. NE in Cascade Township.

A white Acura was found with bullet holes in it and shell casings were located in the area.

The owner of the vehicle had no idea why the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.