OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A reported shooting Sunday night resulted in a vehicle being damaged.
Authorities said it happened Sunday night at 11:30 in the 700 block of 55th St. NE in Cascade Township.
A white Acura was found with bullet holes in it and shell casings were located in the area.
The owner of the vehicle had no idea why the shooting occurred.
No arrests have been made.
Related Content
- Vehicle damaged during Sunday night shooting in Olmsted County
- 1 jailed after chase Sunday night in Olmsted County
- Two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County
- Two-vehicle collision at Olmsted County roundabout
- Single-vehicle crash in southern Olmsted County
- Crews work to rebuild damaged roads in Olmsted County
- Vehicle hydroplanes and crashes Saturday morning in Olmsted County
- Vehicle found fully engulfed in flames in Olmsted County
- Two-vehicle collision on I-90 in Olmsted County
- Stolen vehicle from Olmsted Co. recovered heavily damaged in St. Paul
Scroll for more content...