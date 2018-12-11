Clear

Vehicle pursuit spans nearly 25 miles Tuesday in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties

A vehicle pursuit that began in Cerro Gordo County and lasted nearly 25 miles ended when stop sticks were deployed Tuesday morning on Interstate-35.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 8:45 AM

A vehicle pursuit that began in Cerro Gordo County and lasted nearly 25 miles ended when stop sticks were deployed Tuesday morning on Interstate-35.
The Iowa State Patrol said a sergeant attempted to pull over a Ford F-150 on the Avenue of the Saints before entering the Interstate-35 northbound lane.
The ISP said the pursuit started at mile marker 190 on I-35 and ended at mile marker 213 in Worth County.
The vehicle sustained two flat tires when stop sticks were deployed and one person was taken into custody.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Patchy for remains in the forecast this morning as temperatures begin to climb.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Image

"Baby it's cold outside" taken off the air

Community Events