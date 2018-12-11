Vehicle pursuit spans nearly 25 miles Tuesday in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties

A vehicle pursuit that began in Cerro Gordo County and lasted nearly 25 miles ended when stop sticks were deployed Tuesday morning on Interstate-35.

The Iowa State Patrol said a sergeant attempted to pull over a Ford F-150 on the Avenue of the Saints before entering the Interstate-35 northbound lane.

The ISP said the pursuit started at mile marker 190 on I-35 and ended at mile marker 213 in Worth County.

The vehicle sustained two flat tires when stop sticks were deployed and one person was taken into custody.

We will have more information as it becomes available.