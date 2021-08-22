Vehicle pulled from Clear Lake has been identified

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Investigators say they’ve identified the sunken car pulled out of Clear Lake on August 9.

The 1982 Oldsmobile Firenza with Cerro Gordo County license plates was raised from the water and found empty except for some ice fishing equipment. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation found the car had been reported stolen to the Mason City Police Department in February 1996.

The owner said the car had been stolen from a parking lot in Mason City while the owner was inside a business. The owner says the Firenza had been left unlocked and running when it disappeared. The Sheriff’s Office says the car may have been submerged in Clear Lake for several years.

An investigation is continuing but no criminal charges are expected.