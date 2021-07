WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A vehicle on fire near the Iowa/Minnesota border is causing a traffic delay.

It happened just after 11 am on Interstate 35 between the Minnesota border and Exit 214, 10 miles north of the Hanlontown area.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says there is an eight-minute delay for the southbound lanes of I-35 and a detour is in place.

For more information, check 511ia.org.