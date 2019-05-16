Vehicle flips in Mason City collision

MASON CITY, Iowa – Both drivers are cited after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 pm at the intersection of South Eisenhower Avenue and 19th Street in Mason City. Authorities say a southbound vehicle ran a red light and collided with an eastbound vehicle, flipping it over.
No one was injured but law enforcement says both drivers were cited for different traffic violations.
