Vehicle flips in Mason City collision

Both drivers cited by law enforcement.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Both drivers are cited after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 pm at the intersection of South Eisenhower Avenue and 19th Street in Mason City. Authorities say a southbound vehicle ran a red light and collided with an eastbound vehicle, flipping it over.

No one was injured but law enforcement says both drivers were cited for different traffic violations.

