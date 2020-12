OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to figure out who took a vehicle that was donated to a church and then to a boy scout camp.

Olmsted County authorities said it was stolen from a pole shed sometime between Nov. 16-30 in the 4200 block of 30th Ave SE.

Someone forced entry into the shed and stole the vehicle.

Deputies were able to track down the registered owner of the vehicle, who said he donated it to a church before it was given to the camp